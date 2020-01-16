Norway Savings Bank Buys New Shares in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDM. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 918,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 164,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter.

IBDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,040. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

