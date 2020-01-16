Norway Savings Bank Acquires 175 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $242.85. The stock had a trading volume of 517,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.73. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,060 shares of company stock worth $9,015,802. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

