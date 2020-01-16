Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.05. 1,096,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,100. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

