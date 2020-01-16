Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.30. 110,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

