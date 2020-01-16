Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

