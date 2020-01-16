Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $584.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $380.56 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

