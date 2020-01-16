Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.25. 9,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,589. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.39 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.