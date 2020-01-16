Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 208,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,591. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.