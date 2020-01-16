Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,881,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.24. 1,782,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $162.83 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

