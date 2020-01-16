Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

