Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $375.45.

NOC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.84. 59,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.78. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $254.56 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after buying an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

