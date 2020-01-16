Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $20.92. Northeast Bancorp shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

