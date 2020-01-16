Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded by Barclays

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.