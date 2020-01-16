Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.51, 5,062,813 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,510,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Nielsen by 66.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $201,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

