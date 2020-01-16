Nexus (NXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $202,308.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. Nexus has a market cap of $11.49 million and $202,308.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.