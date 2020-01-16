Nexty Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $23,126.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

