NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NextCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,013. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. NextCure has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

