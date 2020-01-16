NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,496.33 ($85.46).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NXT stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 6,850 ($90.11). The stock had a trading volume of 265,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,455 ($58.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,958 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,279.68.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

