NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 319,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NXRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.