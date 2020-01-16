NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 319,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

