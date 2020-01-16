New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,611. The company has a market capitalization of $660.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,481,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 834,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.