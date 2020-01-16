New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

