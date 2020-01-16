Neutron (NTRN) Trading 141.7% Higher This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Neutron has a market cap of $656,181.00 and $147.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 141.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

