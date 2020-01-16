Neutral Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Price

News headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$15.33. The company has a market cap of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

