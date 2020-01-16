Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $113.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $14,828,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. 537,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,724. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

