Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $133,384.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $925,040.00 and $133,384.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,300,769 coins and its circulating supply is 20,233,057 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

