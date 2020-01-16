Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Trading Up 0.6%

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million.

In other news, CEO Lee Jacobson bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $182,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,297 shares in the company, valued at $677,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,985 shares of company stock valued at $315,189.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth about $977,000.

About Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

