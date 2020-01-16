NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 425,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.04 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,751.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

