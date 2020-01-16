Neo Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ZB.COM, BigONE and Liquid. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $772.72 million and approximately $653.26 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LBank, BigONE, TDAX, BitMart, BitForex, Tidebit, Binance, COSS, Bibox, Livecoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM, OKEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Exrates, Bittrex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Upbit, Ovis, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, BCEX, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Huobi, Koinex, Bitfinex, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bitinka, OTCBTC, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

