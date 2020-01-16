Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKTR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

