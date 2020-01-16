Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Navigator comprises approximately 1.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.18% of Navigator worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 7,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $738.63 million, a PE ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. Research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

