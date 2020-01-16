Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 56.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 413,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 264,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 1,123,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

