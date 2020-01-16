Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.64

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.64 and last traded at $108.09, with a volume of 24195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 5,277.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.