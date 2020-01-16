NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 75,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,042. The company has a market cap of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.