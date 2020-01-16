Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Shares Up 33%

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) shot up 33% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.53, 418,367 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 744% from the average session volume of 49,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

About Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

