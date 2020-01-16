Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 69,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

COOP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

