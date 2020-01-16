MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 0.3%

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.81, approximately 22,866 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 31,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

