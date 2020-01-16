Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 55% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $37.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00650186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,397,811,352 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

