Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:MOG.A traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. Moog has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOG.A shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

