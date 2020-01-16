Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. 5,681,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,018. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

