Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $87,377.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $460,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,475 shares of company stock worth $2,851,495 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.