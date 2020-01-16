Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,745 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 490,808 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,191,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 241,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,925. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1752 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

