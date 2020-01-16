Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.