Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.