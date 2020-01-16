Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MODN opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $119,544.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Model N by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

