Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 995,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 135.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 203,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MOBL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,562. The stock has a market cap of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

