Mirrabooka Investments Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:MIR)

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ASX MIR opened at A$2.75 ($1.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.55. The company has a market cap of $443.39 million and a PE ratio of 49.11. Mirrabooka Investments has a 52-week low of A$2.13 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of A$2.77 ($1.96).

Get Mirrabooka Investments alerts:

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.