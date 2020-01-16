Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.46

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 138900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 22.23 and a quick ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

