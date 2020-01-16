Mindexcoin Trading Down 8% This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $297,713.00 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

