Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIST. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 42,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,951,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 692,771 shares of company stock worth $11,323,920.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,612,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,294,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,925,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,824,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

