Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €13.30 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.16 ($16.46).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.20 ($15.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.21. Metro has a twelve month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million and a PE ratio of -38.04.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.